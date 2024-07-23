The Cleveland Browns are preparing to make a strong run in the AFC during the 2024-25 season. Cleveland is returning many stout contributors, but they bolstered their wide receiving core with a key deal on Tuesday. Amari Cooper and the Browns have agreed to a restructured one-year contract, guaranteeing his $20 million and adding $5 million in incentives, per Jordan Schultz.

Cooper earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection during the 2023-24 season after he amassed a career-high 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The veteran wide receiver has proven to be a valuable offensive piece for the Browns as he approaches his third season with the franchise.

Cooper reportedly missed Cleveland's offseason workouts as a negotiation tactic for his new contract. Nevertheless, star quarterback Deshaun Watson was not concerned by Cooper's move and knew he had good intentions.

“The connection’s been awesome,” Watson said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Me and Amari, even with the other guys, it’s not like he’s missed a beat. Amari’s always been there. We know what he can do. He’s shown that, he’s shown that over the offseason. The brotherhood, the love, the communication — none of that stuff has missed a beat at all.”

Can Amari Cooper help the 2024-25 Browns reach the next step after his contract move?

Cooper joined the Browns in 2022 after four strong seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He previously started his NFL career with the Las Vegas (formerly Oakland) Raiders in 2015. Cooper's skill and presence have yielded strong results for Cleveland.

The 30-year-old comes off a season where reached his career-high in receiving yards despite an interrupted connection with Deshaun Watson. Watson played just six games in 2023-24 due to injuries. As a result, veteran QB Joe Flacco stepped up and performed well enough to keep Cooper and Cleveland's other receivers in a groove.

As Deshaun Watson mentioned, however, he feels Cooper has not missed a beat. Watson has been practicing throws with Cooper during his offseason shoulder rehab. Once Watson is fully healthy, the duo of him and Cooper should be able to help the Browns offensive compete atop the AFC.

Cleveland finished the 2023-24 season with an 11-6 record, which placed them second in the division standings. The Browns made the playoffs as a Wild Card but took a brutal 45-17 loss to the Texans.

Amari Cooper and his squad look forward to testing their might in 2024-25. Can he and the Browns outlast the competitiveness of the AFC and make a deep postseason run?