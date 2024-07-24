As he recovers from his knee injury, it was expected that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb would need some extra time before returning to practice. However, Chubb wasn't the only player placed on the PUP list to begin training camp.

Chubb, D'Anthony Bell (shin), Jack Conklin (knee), Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) and Jedrick Wills Jr. were all placed on the PUP list. Greg Newsome II (hamstring) was placed on the NFI list, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Each player can be activated at any point leading up to Week 1. However, if they remain on the PUP/NFI list into the regular season, that player must miss a minimum of four games. Still early into training camp, each player on the list is going through differing timelines. The Browns are hopeful not to have to stash too many away come regular season.

Especially Nick Chubb, who would be a massive boon to the Cleveland's offense assuming he is fully healthy. Before his injury riddled 2023, the running back was voted to four straight Pro Bowls. He had at least 996 yards and eight touchdowns every season in Cleveland. Overall, he has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns through 77 games with the team.

But if Chubb, any running back or quarterback Deshaun Watson are to be successful, they'll need a strong offensive line in front of them. The health of Conklin and Wills will be monitored closely. Cleveland's defense is what made them shine in 2023, putting more importance on the injuries to players such as Tomlinson and Newsome.

While the Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2020, they lost in the Wild Card Round. With Watson back, Cleveland is expecting a rise in success. Having Nick Chubb and every player currently on the PUP list would only make the team stronger. As training camp moves along, the Browns will be looking to remove as many players as they can from the list.