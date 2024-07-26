There are conflicting vibes surrounding the Indianapolis Colts as training camp begins. Head coach Shane Steichen lived up to his reputation as an offensive innovator in his first year at the helm, guiding a limited roster to a winning record and a near-playoff appearance. Fans are excited to see what he can do in a full year with dynamic athlete Anthony Richardson under center.

But beneath that exuberant optimism is a potent sense of anxiety, one that is gradually moving through Lucas Oil Stadium. The second-year quarterback missed three quarters of his rookie season with a shoulder injury, forcing Steichen to roll with journeyman Gardner Minshew at QB.

The Colts still managed to overachieve, earning impressive road victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans while narrowly losing in multiple other matchups. Indy's insurance policy will be different in 2024-25, however. The 39-year-old Joe Flacco will replace Minshew in backup duties, which could be riskier than his renaissance with the Cleveland Browns suggests. Either way, this franchise is desperately counting on Richardson to stay healthy.

His dependence on his legs– 25 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns– could theoretically result in more injury troubles this year. But Richardson knows how important his mobility is to his overall game and is consequently not going to turn himself into a pure pocket passer. The 22-year-old is all about balance and sound judgement heading into his sophomore season.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson wants to be more practical

“My legs [have] always been one of my superpowers,” Anthony Richardson told the media Thursday, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. “So, trying to take that away from me, I don’t think that’s a good thing for this offense. It’s just more so me playing a little bit smarter, and learning how to take care of myself and my teammates. Knowing when to make the right play and knowing when to try to get the extra few yards. Don’t take my legs away, but being more smart.”

Richardson is right. His strength is undeniably his explosiveness. Shane Steichen needs to make it the focal point of the Colts' offense, or risk exposing the should-be face of the franchise. The No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft completed less than 60 percent of his pass attempts and posted a lackluster 87.3 passer rating in a small sample size last season.

Those numbers will ideally improve, but the ceiling of both Richardson and Indy likely decreases if the young signal-caller is asked to win games primarily with his arm. Unfortunately, though, his injury probability could increase if the Colts lean on those superhuman legs.

Durability has been a major concern for Richardson since he played for the Florida Gators. The less time he spends on the field, the longer it will take for him to become a polished talent. That is a terrifying conundrum for an organization to be burdened with, especially at the most valuable position in the sport.

It can be far easier to manage under the leadership of a creative play-caller, though.

Richardson is looking to his coach for protection

Steichen has the ability to both maximize Richardson's best asset and minimize the damaging blows his body absorbs. No. 5 is well-aware of that fact.

“He trusts me, and I trust him,” Richardson said. “I know he’s not going to call 15 QB runs in the game, and I know he’s not going to want me to try to run everybody over every play. So, it’s just a mutual respect, mutual trust — just relying on each other.”

Ideally, the Colts have enough offensive weapons– most notably wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor– to take some of the pressure off Richardson's legs. While the game has evolved, it is essential that he develops to the point where running is an advantage and not something used out of desperation.

Anthony Richardson should have the physical gifts, coaching and supporting cast to achieve said growth. His journey towards becoming a successful and long-term starting quarterback must take a critical step in training camp.