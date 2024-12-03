There's no two ways about it: Jameis Winston has become one of the most popular players in the NFL, but not for the reason you might think.

No, it's not because he's got the Browns up to 2-2 over the past four games, is throwing for darn near 300 yards a game, or because of his ability to unlock Jerry Jeudy as a legit WE1. Instead, it's his larger-than-life personality, with any pre and post-game interview becoming must-watch television for the sheer variability of what he could say on the microphone.

And ahead of Week 13 was no exception, with Winston delivering a pre-game speech for the ages that instantly went viral for its… element of musicality.

“I want to think about this opportunity. We all know the ‘dun dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun!' That's what we do it for, alright?” Winston noted. “We've worked all our lives for this moment. It's just us today, and out there on that field, it's going to only be us. So let's fight together, let's have each other's backs. Energy, execution, precision, and domination. Alright, together.”

Alright, did you have Winston singing the Monday Night Football theme song to his teammates on your 2024 NFL bingo card? Me neither, but here we are.

Now granted, maybe there's some method to Winston's madness, as his teammates seemed to genuinely enjoy the speech, and he's been complimented for being an emphatic leader for weeks now, with his style starkly contrasting the more subdued stylings of Deshaun Watson. If the Browns are going to make things interesting down the stretch and Winston is going to prove he deserves more than a traditional backup job heading into 2025, be that in Cleveland or on another team that believes he can operate more effectively within a less volatile situation, that should prove valuable.

Jameis Winston explains the root of his confidence in Cleveland

So how is Winston able to be so, shall we say, himself, regardless of where he's playing or who he's playing with? Well, during his Week 13 media session, Winston explained he's able to be comfortable in Cleveland because he's just grateful for the opportunity to compete.

“Well, you know, I'm comfortable everywhere I go. [Laughter] Every room I step in, I'm comfortable. But no, I mean, I've truly embraced this city,” Winston told reporters. “I love hard-nosed-nosed. I love the beautiful trees, three months out the year. [Laughter] Everywhere I go, I always talk about, when I have my introductory, I talk about, ‘I'm grateful'. And it's as simple as that. Man, I'm grateful for the fans challenging me. I'm grateful for the fans lifting me up. I'm grateful for you all challenging me and lifting me up, man. It's a process that I really take to heart because I feel like all of us are in this together, and that's just how I approach it.”

For Winston, starts have been hard to come by over the last few years, with just ten starts over his previous four seasons combined. With this opportunity in hand, why not embrace that and be the best version of himself instead of constantly looking over his shoulder?