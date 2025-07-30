The Cleveland Browns watched Martin Emerson Jr. leave in frightening fashion Tuesday. The talented cornerback left Browns practice on a cart.

Emerson sustained a lower leg injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski officially ruled his CB out with a torn Achilles Wednesday morning.

The veteran defender, however, chose the optimistic route. He fired off this message via social media right after the ailment.

“I’m gonna be back better than ever,” he said in a video diary posted on YouTube. “It’s not a forever injury.

Emerson also posted that he welcomed “all the love” from fans during this difficult moment in his career. He leaves a significant void in more than the Browns' secondary. But on the defense as a whole.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reacts to Martin Emerson injury

Emerson emerged as a bright young cornerback opposite of All-Pro Denzel Ward.

He once grabbed four interceptions in 2023 and became lauded across the league for his coverage skills. Now Cleveland will need to fill his spot during the remainder of NFL Training Camp.

His head coach Kevin Stefanski described how tough this moment is for him and the team.

“It is hard. Any which way,” Stefanski said to reporters. “These guys put so much into this game physically, mentally, emotionally and an injury like that, I don’t want to see any of our players ever in that position. It’s just tough to see.”

He shares Emerson's optimism, though, for the future.

“Having said that, I know what this kid’s made of,” Stefanski said. “Yesterday was a lot and he’s sore today and it’s going to be tough, but I know what he’s made of.”

The Browns officially placed Emerson on injured reserve Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the Browns offense is dealing with a notable ailment too. Quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a hamstring injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear.