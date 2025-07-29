The quarterback battle for the Cleveland Browns may have changed with an injury. And Shedeur Sanders got roasted for the way he ran with the football. Furthermore, Deion Sanders revealed why Shedeur doesn’t want him at training camp.

Shedeur apparently doesn’t feel great about the amount of work he’s getting in camp, according to nbcsports.com.

“Shedeur told me not to come,” Deion said. “He didn’t want me to come. He was like, ‘Dad, I may get three, four reps in practice. I don’t want you seeing that. No, I’m not where I want to be. Let me get where I need to be.’

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has work to do

Deion talked about how Shedeur is handling the situation.

“It’s so funny because this is his first time ever, and he’s dealing with it like a pro,” Deion said. “He ain’t mad. He ain’t bitter. He’s like, I got work to do. But I’m going to put in this work. One thing, they’re going to have to let me play, preseason is going to come. When preseason comes, watch me work.”

Deion said his son, Shilo, didn’t mind dad coming to watch.

“Shilo was the total opposite — come on down! Shilo, he was happy,” Deion said.

The Browns quarterback situation isn’t a good one, but it’s interesting. Joe Flacco, the aging wonder, is listed as the current starter. Pickett is slotted in the second-team spot. Another rookie, Dillon Gabriel, is third team. That leaves poor Shedeur in the fourth-team position.

Therefore, it doesn’t look like Sheduer will be taking over any time soon. That is, unless he can make big strides during the preseason.

Shedeur hasn’t helped his cause with off-the-field incidents. Browns GM Andrew Berry dressed him down for them, according to yahoo.com.

“Not smart. Just not smart,” Berry said. “It’s something that we’ve addressed with him. Look, he understands the implications. He understands the consequences. It’s not just about yourself. It’s not just about having a joyride, but that you could injure other people. A deer or something cuts in front of you, your reaction time, it’s just dangerous.”