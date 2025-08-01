Quarterback Kenny Pickett recently suffered a hamstring injury that has had him sidelined for several days. It's a less-than-ideal situation for Pickett and the Browns, as the organization is still determining who will be the starting quarterback to begin the 2025-26 season. On Friday, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared some good news about Pickett.

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old quarterback is expected to return to practice on Friday, according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. It will be a limited practice for Kenny Pickett, and he will not participate in team drills.

“Browns QB Kenny Pickett (hamstring) will return to practice today in [a] limited role. Won't do team stuff, Kevin Stefanski said.”

At the very least, it doesn't appear the hamstring injury is too serious for Kenny Pickett. Although he is only practicing in a limited role, he should progress to more practice time with his teammates as time goes on. Ideally, the former first-round pick should be good to go by the time the Browns play the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener on August 8.

Kenny Pickett is one of several quarterbacks competing for the starting job in Cleveland. Veteran Joe Flacco, along with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, are all in contention for playing time with Pickett. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson is out with an Achilles injury, and he is expected to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Many believe that Kenny Pickett will get the starting nod come Week 1 when the Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener. But that is yet to be determined, especially with Pickett dealing with an injury. The last time Pickett served as a starter was in the 2023-24 season when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His tenure in Pittsburgh didn't last long, as the franchise traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles after just two seasons. Through three years of play, Kenny Pickett has recorded 4,765 passing yards and 15 touchdowns through the air while also throwing 14 interceptions. He owns a career 59.5% completion percentage.