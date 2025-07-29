Injuries are the worst part of the game of football. Every single day, a new injury surfaces during the NFL season, as well as the offseason. As NFL Training Camp has officially begun, many teams are getting back into the swing of things. Most teams are not in full pads yet, but that doesn't mean freak injuries can't happen. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns saw starting cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. get carted off the field with an injury.

A very emotional Martin Emerson Jr. getting carted off after badly injuring his lower left leg. pic.twitter.com/Mtu9nZ6nY1 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 29, 2025

The injury happened during a 7-on-7 drill, and it was non-contact. Apparently, Emerson Jr. knew right away that what he had suffered may be bad. Seeing these injuries happen so early in camp can be tough to overcome.

Emerson Jr. is the corner playing opposite Denzel Ward. He is a former third-round pick out of Mississippi State and has made a serious contribution in three seasons. The corner has finished with at least 45 solo tackles in every season and had four interceptions in 2023.

The details of the injury will be released soon. It's too early to tell how bad the injury is, but it doesn't look good.

Recently, Browns' cornerback coach Brandon Lynch had great words about Emerson Jr.

Browns CB coach Brandon Lynch sees a big change in Martin Emerson Jr. pic.twitter.com/RK9UrhMiFg — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) July 28, 2025

The Browns are losing a great player, and filling his void will not be easy.

According to the ESPN depth chart, Chigozie Anusiem, Tony Brown II, and Cameron Mitchell will have to step up. Greg Newsome II could slide to an outside spot if the Browns don't decide to keep him at nickel.

The Browns will hope to know more information in the coming hours.