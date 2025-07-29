Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on July 12 for an alleged domestic violence incident. Since then, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski have acknowledged the situation, as the organization is approaching it with caution, waiting for more information before making a decision on Judkins.

On Tuesday, Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam finally opened up about Judkins' arrest. Haslam admitted that he is frustrated with the number of domestic abuse allegations within the organization. However, Haslam also claims to be optimistic that the 21-year-old running back will play this season, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam says it's ‘extremely frustrating' they’ve had repeated domestic-abuse allegations among their players. ‘Obviously, we're not communicating as well as we should, and we take responsibility for that.' Added, they need to see what more they can do. Haslam says he hasn't communicated with Quinshon Judkins in the last month. Is ‘cautiously optimistic' [Judkins] will play for the Browns.”

Due to the arrest, Judkins is facing a potential suspension for his rookie season. As of now, it is not clear exactly how long a suspension would be. The NFL is likely gathering as much information as possible before announcing its decision on Quinshon Judkins. Typically, the league suspends players for six games for the first domestic abuse charge for players.

So, the Browns, as well as Judkins, are going to have to wait and see what the NFL decides to do. Until then, Quinshon Judkins will continue participating in training camp and preparing for the 2025-26 season. The former Ohio State Buckeye is in line to be the starting running back in Cleveland after being picked in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quinshon Judkins enters the league after having a prolific college career. He proved to be a star-caliber running back during his first two years at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State. In three years of play, Judkins accumulated 3,785 rushing yards and 50 total touchdowns (45 rushing).