The Cleveland Browns are entering their first season of the post-Nick Chubb era, and so far, their running back position remains uncertain. It would have been clearer if not for the unwanted situation that former Ohio State star tailback Quinshon Judkins got himself into, as he recently got arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Judkins is also still unsigned, and while Cleveland appears to have no definite direction when it comes to him, the team has made a low-key acquisition to add to its running back room.

“Browns signed RB Toa Taua, who spent the past two seasons with the Michigan Panthers and led the UFL in rushing touchdowns last season,” wrote Adam Schefter in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

Although Taua is not a name that will turn many heads, especially among casual football fans, he's s built a solid reputation in the United Football League (UFL). Taua, who went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft, has seen action for three years in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers. In the 2025 season, he led the league with a total of six rushing touchdowns. He was also sixth that season in the UFL with 356 rushing yards through seven games.

Even with that background, Taua still has a lot to prove to the Browns if he is to make the final 53-man roster.

Before turning pro, the 25-year-old Taua played five seasons for the Nevada Wolf Pack, racking up 3,995 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns on 855 carries. He also collected 1,192 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 163 catches across 59 games.

Jerome Ford can be considered the Browns' top option on the ground, while Judkins, Dylan Sampson and Pierre Strong Jr. are on the depth chart as well. In the event the Browns part ways with Judkins, Taua could end up being part of the final cut, and while that's still too early to tell, he's got the opportunity to prove himself worthy of a roster spot.

In the 2024 NFL season, the Browns had one of the least productive ground games, as they averaged just 94.6 rushing yards per contest, 29th overall in the league.