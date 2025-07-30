The Cleveland Browns are facing a four-headed quarterback battle during training camp. Browns QB Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury recently, which makes the situation all the more complicated. Unfortunately, Cleveland's coaching staff is holding their cards close to the vest.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a cryptic answer when asked about Shedeur Sander's place in Cleveland's QB battle.

“I'm not going to get in specifics on the players and where they're getting reps, those type of things,” Stefanski said. “He's working extremely hard. All those guys are. We're still not yet through the installation schedule. We're still just introducing two-minute yesterday. We'll introduce some different distances today situationally. So I wouldn't really think much past that.”

Stefanski's coach speak comes after Sanders received plenty of work with the second-team offense early in training camp. However, he did not receive as many snaps with the twos as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders is also the only quarterback on the team to not receive a full series of snaps with the first-team offense thus far.

Obviously, this does not bode well for Sanders' position among his competitors. However, Stefanski refused to shed light on the quarterback competition so early in training camp.

Shedeur clearly has his work cut out for him.

Shedeur Sanders does not want his father at Browns training camp

It should be no surprise that Shedeur does not want Deion Sanders at Browns training camp.

Deion explained why his son cautioned him away from Cleveland's training camp.

“Shedeur told me not to come,” Deion said. “He didn’t want me to come. He was like, ‘Dad, I may get three, four reps in practice. I don’t want you seeing that. No, I’m not where I want to be. Let me get where I need to be.’”

Deion seems to think this is a good development for Shedeur. He believes that his son is responding to a difficult situation in the right way.

“It’s so funny because this is his first time ever, and he’s dealing with it like a pro,” Deion said. “He ain’t mad. He ain’t bitter. He’s like, I got work to do. But I’m going to put in this work. One thing, they’re going to have to let me play, preseason is going to come. When preseason comes, watch me work.”

Shedeur is finally receiving some tough coaching from someone other than his father. Hopefully that helps him take his game to the next level.

Ultimately, Shedeur still has time to wow Cleveland's coaching staff before the 2025 season. But he'll need to make the most of his limited snaps in training camp.