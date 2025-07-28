The Cleveland Browns, just like the rest of the league, are in full-blown training camp mode. It allows rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to improve his standing with the team, as it relates to his chances of at least making the final cut.

The No. 1 quarterback role isn't necessarily a winnable goal for the former Colorado Buffaloes star, but there's a glimmer of hope he could pull off a surprise, with Kenny Pickett suffering an injury.

Pickett will miss time in the training camp as he recovers from a hamstring injury that doesn't seem to be serious. However, he can still be around the team and have some fun, just like what he recently did at the expense of Sanders.

The Browns posted a video on Monday morning showing Pickett roasting Sanders' “Jack Sparrow” running style.

“Bro, why are you running like Jack Sparrow?” Pickett said. “That was full Jack Sparrow run,” added Pickett while vocalizing the Pirates of the Caribbean score.

Shedeur just wants to be on the black pearl fr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 28, 2025

“Kenny Pickett making fun of how someone else runs moments before karma comes for his hamstring is really something,” a fan commented.

“Good that these guys get along and can joke around,” another said.

From another fan on social media: “Captain of his own ship mentality – quarterbacks who carry themselves with that kind of confidence in practice usually show up the same way when the pocket collapses.”

Others couldn't stop themselves from noticing the irony about Pickett's ribbing of Sanders.

“The irony of this is Pickett pulled a hamstring and if he runs he would be running like Jack Sparrow,” a commenter on X X shared.

Echoed another: “Kenny doing this then hurting his hamstring.”

Expected to be taken early in the 2025 NFL draft, the 23-year-old Sanders surprisingly slid all the way down to the fifth round, with the Browns selecting him as the 144th pick overall. He wasn't even the first QB taken by Cleveland, which got Oregon Ducks star Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Now, Sanders is battling for a spot on Cleveland's QB depth chart for the 2025 NFL season.

During his final season with the Buffaloes, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 13 games.