2025 is a make-or-break year for a number of people in the Cleveland Browns' organization. If the team doesn't improve on its terrible 2024 season, then head coach Kevin Stefanski is likely out of a job. GM Andrew Berry could be as well. Owner Jimmy Haslam has been more patient with them than their predecessors. Yet, in spite of how important 2025 will be for the franchise, members of the media asked Haslam on Monday about rumors that he's looking at drafting Texas quarterback Arch Manning next year. The33rdTeam's Ari Meirov posted Haslam's response on X, formerly Twitter.

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on the speculation that he’s already eyeing Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL draft. “If you know the Manning family — and I don’t know Arch at all — I'd bet he stays in college two years. I don’t think that’s worth discussing.” pic.twitter.com/asCEKcaXpY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2025

For quite a while now, the rumors that Haslam was biding his time for Arch have been persistent. There are many factors that tie Haslam and the Mannings together. Most notably, the University of Tennessee. Peyton Manning, the Hall of Fame quarterback and Arch's uncle, played for the Volunteers and led them to a national title in 1998. Meanwhile, Haslam is a prominent athletic booster for the university, as well as an alum like Manning. If Cleveland did clean house after the season, would Haslam even be in a position to draft the latest Manning quarterback prospect?

Would Browns even be in position to draft Arch Manning in 2026?

If Berry and Stefanski have their way, then the Browns won't even have a shot at Manning. Plus, according to Haslam's remarks, Arch could certainly stay in school after this season. Even if he becomes a potential number one overall pick, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return for a senior season with the Texas football program.

Of course, all of this is still hypothetical. If Stefanski and Berry's roster can be better this season, then an improved record to go along with growth across the team would be a welcome sight. Would it be enough to save the jobs of their embattled leadership? If not, will Haslam get his reported wish of not only drafting the youngest Manning, but hiring his Hall of Fame uncle to run football operations? It's an intriguing thought, to say the least.