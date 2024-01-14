After losing to the Texans, Browns' superstar Myles Garrett makes a heartbreaking admission.

The Cleveland Browns just couldn't get it done against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card matchup. CJ Stroud just poured it on and Joe Flacco finally collapsed after having a strong regular season. After the game, an emotional Myles Garrett didn't hold back how he felt.

During the postgame press conference, Garrett called Saturday's loss, “the most painful” loss of his career, according to Browns' team writer, Scott Petrak. On a positive note, Myles Garrett claims he's going to use it as motivation for next season.

#Browns Myles Garrett says it’s the most painful loss of his career. pic.twitter.com/0lUqD5ETWS — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 14, 2024

The Texans did a phenomenal job of keeping the Browns' defense at bay. This unit has typically been the driving force for Cleveland. But Houston made sure to make Myles Garrett a non-factor in this one. He recorded three combined tackles on the day. And that was it. No sacks, no fumbles, nothing. It was a rather impressive game from the Texans in general.

For the most part, Garrett's been a beast this season. It's become the norm since the day he was drafted in 2017. The Browns' superstar ended the regular season with 42 total tackles (17 for a loss), 14 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and a fumble recovery. Cleveland's defense is at their best when Myles Garrett is on point. But that certainly wasn't the case on Saturday.

With that said, it's a tough exit for the Browns. Especially with how impressive the team looked amid all of the injuries. But the franchise will now focus on next season and find ways to improve. Maybe the injury bug won't hinder this team next season.