If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.

Apparently, there is a reason for the 12-game punishment and not 10 or anything less: the NFL doesn’t want Watson to face the Houston Texans. Albert Breer of NBC Sports and Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports corroborate the rumor, with the latter noting that he has “also heard from sources that the NFL and Roger Goodell specifically doesn’t want Watson playing in the Houston game in week 12.”

Robinson emphasized that it “lines up with the league previously circling a 12-game suspension in (very limited) settlement talks.”

The Browns are scheduled to play the Texans in Week 13, but with Week 9 a bye week, Deshaun Watson could only return to play by Week 14. While no reason was provided, perhaps the sensitive nature of Watson’s case that led to his exit from Houston plays a major role in it.

It’s still unknown what will happen to Watson and whether or not he will appeal the ruling. He has repeatedly said he feels he doesn’t deserve to be suspended, while the NFL feels otherwise and thinks he should have gotten more.

If there is one thing certain, it’s the fact that the issue is far from over.