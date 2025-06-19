The bodycam footage of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders being pulled over after 101 mph, 41 more than the speed limit.

Luckily, he handled it like a professional, as the footage shows. The police officer begins the conversation sternly, with him calling out Sanders' speed. While it is hard to make out what Sanders is saying in the footage, he appears to cooperate with the cop.

Sanders received a citation from the officer. Towards the end of the conversation, the police officer lightens up, asking Sanders how fast he thinks he was going if not 101 mph, while seemingly chucking.

It is unknown if Sanders plans to fight the ticket in court or not. He can pay a fine and deal with the other repercussions of the citation, or he can try to fight it.

When was Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders pulled over?

Sanders was pulled over on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The initial report stated that it happened around 12:24 am that morning. He was driving on 71 North when he was caught speeding.

The quarterback is coming off his first minicamp with the Browns. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he will be entrenched in a quarterback battle in the summer.

He was not the only quarterback brought in this offseason. The Browns signed Joe Flacco and traded for Kenny Pickett, a former first-rounder. Additionally, the Browns drafted Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the NFL Draft this year.

So, Sanders will have to work his way up the depth chart if he hopes to start. His fall to the fifth round was unprecedented. Initially, Sanders was thought to be one of the top picks in the draft. Then, 143 players were drafted before him.

Sanders is coming off the best season of his collegiate career. He threw for over 4,100 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also added another four touchdowns on the ground.