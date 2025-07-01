The Cleveland Browns have hope for the future for the first time in years. Cleveland had a transformative offseason, which involved locking up Myles Garrett on a long-term contract. Now the Browns got another big win in regards to funding for a new stadium.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a new budget into law on Monday night, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. The bill includes $600 million in state money for the Browns to build a new stadium.

DeWine's bill is also notable because it clears the path for the Browns to move from Cleveland to suburb Brook Park, Ohio without violating the Art Modell Law.

The Modell Law came into being after the Browns left Cleveland for Baltimore back in 1996. It originally limited the Browns from moving “elsewhere” but has since been changed to prohibit an out-of-state move. This opened the door for Cleveland to move to Brook Park, if they can find enough funding.

The Browns' new stadium is expected to cost $2.4 billion. It will be interesting to see how the Browns attempt to get more funding for their new stadium. It seems unlikely that they will foot 75% of the bill themselves.

The Browns seem serious about this new stadium plan. They even purchased a 176-acre plot of land in Brook Park back in January.

It will be fascinating to see what happens next in the Browns' efforts to move to the Cleveland suburbs.

Browns release official statement after getting $600 million for new stadium

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released an official statement via the team's social media.

“We respect the firm commitment and leadership that Governor DeWine, and the Ohio Senate and House have shown in their collaborative work to find a responsible way to support such a transformative project,” the Haslams wrote. “One that will create a generational impact for our region and the State. Our fans deserve a world-class facility, and we are committed to building a state-of-the-art enclosed stadium that resonates with Cleveland, highlighting our loyal and passionate fans and the Dawg Pound, while also incorporating innovation, bold design, and an immersive experience.”

The Haslams also elaborated on their vision for the new stadium.

“The new enclosed Huntington Bank Field will be completely fan-centric, a first-of-its-kind design in the NFL, and a dynamic venue that draws visitors from across Ohio and beyond, for concerts and significant sporting events throughout the year,” the Haslams added.

Hopefully the Browns can pull off their grand vision at some point in the near future.