There’s plenty of controversy surrounding the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation. At the center of the mix is Shedeur Sanders. And the fallout could affect Kenny Pickett, who Mike Florio insists will be traded.

The Browns currently have DeShaun Watson, Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders on their roster. Of course, Watson is likely out of the mix because of his injury. But that still leaves four players.

That won’t work for the roster, according to nbcsports.com.

“The impact of having four quarterbacks on the active roster shouldn’t be minimized,” Florio wrote.

Browns may not be able to keep QB Kenny Pickett

The problem comes from roster size, Florio wrote. The Browns could keep four quarterbacks, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“Thanks in part to low base salaries and cap numbers for all of them, they can afford to keep all four from a financial standpoint,” Cabot wrote. “And it also makes sense from a roster building-standpoint.”

But Florio said Cabot isn’t looking at the big picture.

“Although Cabot downplays (surely because the Browns have downplayed to her) having four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster,” Florio wrote. “By saying ‘the Browns can find a way to keep all four QBs by borrowing a spot from another position, even if it’s just until the trade deadline.’ Giving up a roster spot along the offensive line or defensive line, or running back room, or some other position, is a pretty big deal — especially as players suffer short-term injuries that make them unavailable on a given Sunday.

“Few, if any, teams ever have four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Most stick with two.”

And Florio added that Pickett is likely the odd man out.

“If no one believes they’ll keep quarterbacks in the fold for camp (one of them surely won’t get the reps he needs to compete), no one will be willing to offer anything for the odd man out,” Florio wrote. “We continue to think that, if there is one, it’s Pickett.”

Florio added that the Browns could skirt the issue if they can't find a trade partner for Pickett.

“One potential short-term approach could be to cut Flacco, sign him to the practice squad, and bring him up to the active roster every week,” Florio wrote. “It’s the 54-man roster trick, where a vested veteran who doesn’t have to pass through waivers (until the trade deadline) plays along with the approach.”