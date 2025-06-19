New Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders made headlines for receiving a citation for driving 101 MPH, but it wasn't his first time going over the speed limit.

According to a report from WKBN, referencing a Medina [Ohio] Municipal Court record filed on June 6, Shedeur Sanders was stopped by the Ohio State Patrol earlier this month. The incident occurred on June 5 in Brunswick Hills, Ohio, where Sanders was allegedly caught driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Records show that Sanders missed his arraignment for the citation on Monday, resulting in $269 in fines and court costs. Early Tuesday morning at 12:24 a.m., he was pulled over by a Strongsville, Ohio, police officer for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone in a black Dodge TRX truck. For the latest citation, Sanders can either pay a $250 fine for the fourth-degree misdemeanor or contest the ticket in Strongsville Mayor's Court on July 3.

Article Continues Below

Per a quote obtained by the Cleveland Browns's representative Peter John-Baptiste, Sanders is working on paying off the tickets. Meanwhile, Sanders is still in Cleveland after the conclusion of mandatory mini-camps last week. Bodycam footage was released of Sanders being pulled over for speeding. The interaction appeared pleasurable, as Shedeur Sanders was cooperative.

In the video, the police officer starts the conversation sternly, addressing Sanders about his speed. While Sanders' exact words are unclear in the footage, he seems to cooperate with the officer. Ultimately, Sanders is issued a citation. By the end of the exchange, the officer's tone softens, jokingly asking Sanders how fast he thought he was driving, if not 101 mph.

Since being drafted in the fifth-round by the Clevleand Browns, Shedeur Sanders has been a consistent topic in NFL conversations. He looks to find his place on the Browns depth charts, even beating out former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel, as well as Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco and NFL veteran Kenny Pickett to win the QB1 job.