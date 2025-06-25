Diontae Johnson and the Cleveland Browns are no strangers to uncertainty, but this week, the wide receiver brought a refreshing dose of clarity. During a recent podcast chat, Johnson shared his thoughts on the team’s quarterback situation—and it seems like a familiar face might be taking the reins.

The Browns’ quarterback room is as packed as it is unconventional. With Deshaun Watson out due to injury, the team has brought in Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and two rookies — Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — over a busy offseason. However, if Johnson’s insights from the Sports and Suits podcast are anything to go by, he’s expecting Pickett to get the first shot at the starting role.

“I think they are going to roll with Kenny (Pickett) for right now,” Johnson said.

“I've been seeing Kenny going like right now with the ones. Then Joe (Flacco) will come in,” Johnson later said. “I think they are probably going to roll with him just to see like he's coming off a season with Philly and having a Super Bowl. So, I think they are going to stick with him through the preseason. Then you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table.”

Even though Pickett just joined Cleveland from Philadelphia, Johnson feels that the former Steeler has the upper hand to kick off the preseason.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski has advised fans not to read too much into the OTA rotations, Johnson’s words carry weight given his past connection with Pickett. The two played together for two seasons in Pittsburgh, where Johnson racked up 137 catches for 1,599 yards and five touchdowns with Pickett throwing him the ball.

Despite his familiarity with Pickett, Johnson acknowledged that veteran Joe Flacco and the two promising rookies are still in the mix. Gabriel and Sanders bring a fresh vibe, but they’re expected to learn from the veterans for now. Johnson stressed that he’s not getting ahead of himself and is focused on improving day by day.

As training camp approaches, the Browns’ quarterback decision will continue to evolve—but for now, Johnson’s perspective gives us a sneak peek into how things might play out.