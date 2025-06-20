Cleveland Browns fans are used to hype, heartbreak, and everything in between. However, this year’s minicamp added a new twist: mystery. There's uncertainty swirling around the quarterback room and the departure of a franchise icon in Nick Chubb. This team went through an offseason that raised more questions than answers. Not surprisingly, the Browns emerged from their three-day mandatory minicamp in Berea with a handful of talking points that could define their 2025 campaign.

Some developments confirmed what insiders suspected, while others caught even the most optimistic observers off guard. If minicamp is any indication, this Browns team may be a lot more unpredictable than it looked just a few weeks ago.

A Conflicted Offseason That Dodged Collapse

The Browns avoided catastrophe this spring when Myles Garrett’s surprising trade request didn’t materialize into a deal. Retaining their All-Pro pass rusher kept the defensive foundation intact. Beyond that, though, Cleveland’s offseason left much to be desired.

Yes, the front office did secure promising defensive tackle Mason Graham and an extra 2026 first-rounder by trading down with Jacksonville in the draft. That said, it came at the steep cost of passing on do-it-all phenom Travis Hunter. On the offensive side, the quarterback room remains unsettled. There is just no clear long-term solution under center. The offensive line, once a strength, remains a looming concern. With contract expirations across that unit, the Browns’ failure to reinforce the trenches may haunt them come October.

Yet amid all the turbulence, minicamp offered a few glimmers of clarity. And in Cleveland, clarity is a welcome change. Here we'll try to look at the three hottest takeaways coming out of the Cleveland Browns' 2025 minicamp.

1. Joe Flacco is QB1 (At Least for Now)

Yes, the Browns quarterback room is still a riddle. On the flip side, here’s what minicamp showed: Joe Flacco is currently in the driver’s seat.

After watching his younger counterparts rotate through reps with the first-, second-, and third-string units during the early sessions, Flacco took center stage on the final day. He led the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills. Head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t publicly named a starter. However, the messaging through usage is unmistakable: Flacco is QB1.

This isn’t just a case of veteran favoritism. At 40, Flacco isn’t getting run-of-the-mill minicamp reps because he doesn’t need them. He knows the playbook. He has chemistry with guys like David Njoku and Jerome Ford. Flacco also brings a calm, commanding presence that no other quarterback on the roster can match. The Browns' conservative handling of his snaps suggests they’re preserving him, not evaluating him.

Behind Flacco, Kenny Pickett remains the front office’s pet project. The team still believes in his upside. However, his performance in minicamp didn’t turn any heads. His accuracy waned during red-zone sessions, and he looked hesitant against pressure packages. Pickett may still be the Week 1 starter if the team prioritizes youth and upside. That said, make no mistake: right now, the job is Flacco’s to lose.

And what of rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders? Both had their moments, but neither made a serious push to enter the starting conversation. For now, the Browns' quarterback battle is a two-man race, and the elder statesman is leading.

2. The Next Great Browns RB?

The shadow of Chubb looms large in Cleveland. It got even longer last week when the beloved running back signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans. The end of an era? Without a doubt. Still, Browns fans looking for a new rushing savior might not have to wait long.

Enter Quinshon Judkins.

The rookie out of Ohio State looked like a star-in-the-making during minicamp. Judkins consistently impressed with his vision, lateral quickness, and burst. He showed a knack for finding daylight even in crowded backfields. On multiple occasions, he turned routine inside runs into explosive gains. He was bouncing outside or slicing through interior gaps with surprising power.

Sure, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr are still in the mix. However, Judkins made a statement that his ceiling is higher than either of theirs. His ability to generate chunk plays could make him an invaluable asset.

The Browns didn’t plan on replacing Chubb this quickly. Still, if Judkins continues this trajectory through training camp, they may have stumbled into something special.

3. Defensive Line Looks Scary Good

If there's one area where the Browns look elite, it’s up front on defense. The defensive line was an absolute force throughout minicamp. It generated constant pressure, blowing up running plays, and forcing hurried throws.

Of course, it started with Myles Garrett. He looked as dominant as ever despite the offseason drama. He recorded what would’ve been multiple sacks in 11-on-11s and routinely overwhelmed both veteran and rookie linemen alike. The dominance didn’t stop with him, though.

Mason Graham, the first-round pick, already looks like a plug-and-play interior presence. Maliek Collins added veteran savvy and strength. Young edge rushers like Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire showed real flashes. McGuire was even stringing together consecutive pressures during a red-zone drill on Day 2.

This group has a chance to be the best Browns defensive line since the franchise's rebirth. In a division loaded with quarterback talent, the ability to generate consistent, organic pressure could be Cleveland’s saving grace.

A Team on the Brink

The Browns didn’t fix everything this offseason. In fact, they might have opened new holes while patching old ones. However, after a few days of honest, revealing minicamp action, it's clear that this team still has a pulse. If Flacco can steady the quarterback room, Judkins can ease the transition from Chubb, and the defensive line can wreak havoc every Sunday, the Browns could still be a factor in the AFC.

It’s not a comfortable place to be, but for Cleveland, uncomfortable might just mean dangerous.