Jun 20, 2025 at 9:55 AM ET

The Cleveland Browns seem to always be surrounded by controversy. Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the center of media attention ever since being drafted. First it was headlines about prank phone calls made to Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. Now he is back in the news because of a pair of recent speeding tickets.

Sanders finally spoke about those speeding tickets while at teammate David Njoku's charity softball game on Thursday night.

“I made some wrong choices personally and I can own up to them,” Sanders said. “I made some, you know, not great choices [but] I learned, I learned.”

Some, including ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, have questioned how sincere Sanders' message really is.

“The words look good. The delivery didn’t match them,” Florio wrote on Friday. “Watch it and decide for yourself on whether the attitude matches the message.”

It is worth noting that Sanders was not in a formal interview setting when giving that quote. Regardless, his demeanor while giving that quote did not seem to match the severity of the situation.

Recapping Shedeur Sanders' recent speeding tickets

Sanders first made headlines after receiving a citation for driving 101 MPH on an Ohio highway on Wednesday. Just one day later, it was clear that it wasn't Sanders' first speeding ticket since joining the Browns.

A report from WKBN, which referenced a Medina Municipal Court record filed on June 6th, indicated that Sanders was stopped by Ohio State Patrol earlier in June.

The first incident took place on June 5th in Brunswick Hills, Ohio. Sanders was allegedly caught driving 91 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

The records also show that Sanders missed his arraignment for that citation on Monday. As a result, Sanders now faces an additional $269 in fines and court costs.

Sanders' second speeding ticket was handed out early the next morning.

Records indicate that Sanders can pay a $250 fine for his second speeding ticket, which is officially a fourth-degree misdemeanor, or contest the ticket altogether. If he contests, it will happen in the Strongsville Mayor's Court on July 3rd.

Peter John-Baptiste, a spokesperson for the Browns, told Cleveland.com on Thursday that Sanders “is taking care of the tickets.”

Shedeur Sanders was already going to be under the microscope during Browns training camp next month. Now the pressure will be even greater on Sanders to succeed following this week's news about his speeding tickets.