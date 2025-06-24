The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most fascinating teams to follow this offseason. It's not because of splashy signings or headline-grabbing trades. Rather, it's because of the rarest thing in football: franchise-level self-awareness. Sure, some teams spiral endlessly around failed investments. However, Cleveland has chosen to confront one of the most expensive mistakes in NFL history head-on. That has brought clarity and direction, and now the Browns could be on the verge of something promising. With training camp just around the corner, one more smart addition could cement them as a serious AFC contender.

Cleveland’s Quarterback Reset

Arguably the best thing the Browns have done over the last couple of years was finally admitting that Deshaun Watson isn't going to solve the franchise's quarterback woes.

Watson is technically still under contract for two more seasons. That said, by essentially moving on from him this offseason, the Browns signaled that they're ready to stop wasting the prime years of superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett. After requesting a trade in February, he was ultimately convinced to stay with a record-setting extension.

To hedge their bets at the game's most important position, Cleveland flooded the quarterback room. They brought back Joe Flacco, acquired Kenny Pickett, and drafted two intriguing rookies: Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. None may be a slam-dunk future star. Still, the Browns are stacking the deck and giving themselves multiple ways to win.

Cleveland also made a savvy long-term move by trading the No. 2 overall pick to the Jaguars, who selected Travis Hunter. In return, the Browns picked up an extra 2026 first-rounder. It gives them flexibility that could come in handy if none of their current QBs pan out.

Beyond the quarterback position, Cleveland added key rookie contributors. Thes include defensive tackle Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and running back Quinshon Judkins. These players could all carve out meaningful roles in 2025. However, the rest of the roster isn't vastly improved from last year. There are surely lingering concerns that could derail progress.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Cleveland Browns move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

The Perfect Move

The Browns’ quarterback uncertainty won’t matter if they can’t protect whoever lines up under center. That’s where George Fant comes in.

Recall that Jack Conklin has missed 34 games since 2021. Dawand Jones has been unavailable for 13 games in his first two seasons. Meanwhile, Jedrick Wills continued to underwhelm in both performance and availability. Now, he remains unsigned as a free agent. With that much volatility at both tackle spots, the Browns need reliable, proven depth on the edges. Signing Fant would be a low-risk, high-upside solution.

Fant brings 75 career starts to the table and can play both left and right tackle. He started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in Seattle in 2016 and has since carved out a respectable career. He has had stops in New York (Jets) and Houston and returned to Seattle last season. Though his 2024 campaign was limited to just two games with the Seahawks, his 2023 performance with the Texans (16 games played, 13 starts) proved he can still contribute as a swing tackle or even a temporary starter.

Fant’s familiarity with late signings should also appeal to the Browns. In 2023, he wasn’t picked up until late July, yet quickly found his footing with the Texans. That kind of readiness and adaptability is exactly what Cleveland needs in a veteran lineman. He doesn't need to be a long-term answer, just a dependable stopgap who can step in without blowing up the game plan.

Insurance for a Crucial Position

In a division featuring pass-rushers like TJ Watt, Trey Hendrickson, and Odafe Oweh, quality tackle play is non-negotiable. If the Browns want to give Pickett, Gabriel, Sanders, or even Flacco a real shot to succeed, keeping them upright is the priority. Fant offers insurance. He might not be an All-Pro, but he’s consistent, experienced, and versatile. That is exactly what this roster lacks at the moment.

Fant also represents stability in a unit that has seen too much disruption. The Browns don’t have to count on him for 17 games. However, in a scenario where a starter goes down, Fant can step in without the line falling apart. That’s more than you can say for most remaining free agents.

Final Word

The Browns have turned a corner—perhaps not fully, but enough to give fans and analysts legitimate reasons for optimism. They’ve owned up to past mistakes, reloaded with multiple quarterback options, secured key rookies, and kept their franchise pass-rusher happy. But to protect that progress, especially at the most fragile position on the team, they need to shore up the offensive line.

George Fant isn’t a splashy signing, but he’s the right one. He’s a veteran with starting experience, positional flexibility, and a track record of stepping in and doing his job with minimal fuss. For a Browns team trying to stabilize and surge forward, he’s the perfect final piece before camp.