With the Cleveland Browns having a quarterback battle between four players, there is one that will be on the sidelines for most, if not the whole season, in Deshaun Watson. While the headlines surround Browns signal-caller Shedeur Sanders, it's been reported that Watson has had an impact on all four players behind the scenes.

Besides Sanders, the other quarterbacks in the room are fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett, as it isn't clear who will be the starter by Week 1. However, insider Mary Kay Cabot of TheCleveland.com would report that the Cleveland star in Watson “has been an awesome teammate,” and has been “especially helpful” to the rookie signal-callers in Gabriel and Sanders.

“In the meantime, sources say Watson has been an awesome teammate inside the quarterback room and meeting rooms, and has been a great cheerleader for the four quarterbacks vying for the starting job in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders,” Kay Cabot wrote. “He’s been especially helpful to the rookies in Gabriel and Sanders, who are working overtime to remain in the starting mix.”

She would also report that Watson “could be ready to practice sometime in October, though there could be hesitation if the team wants to open the window that soon, especially coming off another serious injury.

Browns' Deshaun Watson guiding young quarterbacks

Article Continues Below

As there have been rumors about some of the Browns' quarterbacks standing out among the rest, the goal of each player is to hear the coaches call their name as the starter for Week 1. Gabriel is among them, as he would say during Cleveland's minicamp, that Watson has been guiding him along nicely in “sharing all his knowledge.”

“He’s been a guy I’ve connected with as well, and he’s actually a guy I sit by in our O-line meetings, even in our offensive unit meetings,” Gabriel said during minicamp, via Cabot. “So just being able to be around him and nudge him and ask a question, whether it’s for confirmation or his thought, but also when we’re talking through concepts.”

“I think it’s super cool that we do have five guys in the room that kind of can speak to their own experience, and even Deshaun this morning, talking through a concept and kind of how he sees it in the red area,” Gabriel continued. “It can change the play in a big way, just how you think of it. So appreciate him a bunch, too. Just sharing all his knowledge.”

It remains to be seen who the starter is, but the Browns are looking to improve after finishing 3-14, which put them last in the AFC North as they open the upcoming season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 7.