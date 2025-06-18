Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders finds himself in trouble after reports indicate he was cited for speeding by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The alleged incident took place early Tuesday morning.

Reports claim that Shedeur Sanders was going 101 mph, which was 41 miles over the speed limit, according to Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek, and Emily Smith of Fox 8 Cleveland. The Browns' quarterback was issued a ticket and has the option to fight it in court or simply pay a fine.

“The Fox 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was pulled over early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving over 100 mph. According to Strongsville police records, an officer stopped Sanders on 71 North around 12:24 a.m. on June 17. A report states Sanders was driving 101 mph, 41 miles over the posted speed limit.”

The Fox 8 news team claims they reached out to the Browns' organization for any comments. However, the franchise did not share any comments. Speeding seems to be a key issue in Cleveland, though, as reports claim the Ohio State Highway Patrol has pulled over more than 83,000 individuals for speeding 20 miles over the speed limit in the past year.

“The Ohio State Highway Patrol says last year more than 83,000 people were given tickets for speeding 20 miles over the speed limit, and more than 3,700 received tickets for going over 100 miles per hour.”

Shedeur Sanders was a fifth-round rookie pick by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. He joins a crowded quarterback room consisting of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Initial speculation was that the 23-year-old quarterback would be selected in the first round. Instead, he fell to round five and is competing for a potential role in Cleveland.

Sanders enters the NFL after having a spectacular final season of college football playing for the Colorado Buffaloes. He ended the 2024-25 campaign leading the Big 12 Conference in passing yards (4,134) and passing touchdowns (37). His 74.0% completion percentage was the highest in the nation last season.