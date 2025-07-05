Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais are officially married!

The couple shared their wedding bands online via The New York Post following their Miami wedding on Thursday, July 3. The Cleveland Browns quarterback had the date of “07.03.25” stitched on his shirt commemorating their wedding date, which is also the couple's sixth dating anniversary. The couple got engaged in March.

Jilly nor Watson shared their official wedding photos at this time, but they did share that they are on their way to their honeymoon with a video of them dancing in front of their car.

“We sailing away,” they wrote.

Jilly, who is a 2025 Swim Search finalist, shared with Sports Illustrated details about their wedding. The couple decided to forgo some traditional wedding aspects and only have their brothers serve as Man of Honor and Best Man in their wedding party. However, she still had one tradition, which was that her father walked her down the aisle.

The fitness model shared that she had little to do with the wedding, which she preferred and that the wedding planner and Watson handled everything.

“I am the furthest thing from a bridezilla,” Jilly shared. “My fiancé planned the entire honeymoon on his own.

“I still am on cloud nine. Like, I had nothing to do with it. I’m so excited.”

Jilly told the publication that getting married to Watson is the “happiest” she's ever been.

“I’m just in this bridal glow,” the Houston native shared. “It’s the happiest moment of my life. Every time I think about it, I get chills … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I just can’t wait to marry the love of my life.”

What's Next For Deshaun Watson?

Watson has had a lot of ups and downs in his career where Jilly was able to support him from the sidelines. In 2021, two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct and harassment during massage therapy sessions. At the time, Watson was playing for the Houston Texans and he later settled 23 out of the 24 lawsuits against him that summer. He later requested a trade from the Texans and landed in Cleveland. Watson was suspended for the first 11 games in 2022 after the violation. In March of 2022, he signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million with the Browns.

However, he has not had that much playing time on Browns because in 2023 his season was cut short after a shoulder injury. Last season, he suffered another in his Achilles tendon injury and will likely miss out on several games for the 2025-26 season. The Browns first game of the 2025 season against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sept. 7.