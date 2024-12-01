The Boston Bruins have been an elite NHL team for years, and they came into the 2024-25 season expecting to maintain that position and possibly make a surprise run at the Atlantic Division title. However, the balance and strength that has been a hallmark of the franchise under multiple coaches appears to have become nothing but a memory.

The Bruins have already been shut out four times this season and they have only scored one third-period goal at home this season. Suddenly a team that features David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy is struggling badly to put the puck in the net.

The slow start led to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney firing head coach Jim Montgomery, who was in his third year as the team's head coach. Two years ago, Montgomery had led the Bruins to the best regular-season record in NHL history, but a first-round defeat to the Florida Panthers quickly followed. As a result, Montgomery had little benefit of the doubt with the organization and the team removed him when he did not appear to have any answers to their early-season difficulties.

At their current rate, the Bruins are technically on the outside of the NHL's playoff structure. While there is still plenty of time to turn their season around, it doesn't seem likely unless interim head coach Joe Sacco can unlock the team's scoring slump.

The Bruins have one of the league's most dangerous offensive players in David Pastrnak. He has scored 40 goals or more four times in his career and hit the 60-goal mark two years ago. While he leads the Bruins with 22 points, he has just 8 goals in 25 games and his overall play has been a huge concern for the Bruins.

Pastrnak, goal scoring are team's major issues

The Bruins look to Pastrnak for his speed, creativity and his explosive shot. Throughout his career, when Pastrnak has been allowed to wind up from the left faceoff circle and deliver his slap shot, he has regularly been able to score high on the goalie's blocker side or have his shot turn into rebound opportunities that his teammates could convert.

This has been a particularly effective tool when the Bruins have been on the power play. It appears that area of achievement has disappeared for the Bruins. They are connecting on just 12 percent of their power play opportunities and that ranks next to last in the league.

As the Bruins prepare for their December 1 game against the Montreal Canadiens — 100 years to the day after their first game in team history — Pastrnak has not scored a goal in seven games. Sacco believes he may be getting close, but until he starts putting the puck in the net with regularity, the Bruins have a major concern.

While Pastrnak is their best offensive player, he is not their only threat. Players like defenseman Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie are struggling to score and make plays in the offensive end.

Marchand got off to a slow start but has come on in recent games. He has scored 8 goals and 9 assists in 25 games. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm was playing fairly well with 3 goals and 4 assists before he suffered a lower body injury that has caused him to miss 8 games.

Marchand knows he has to lead the team by example. “Being a captain and a player of this historic team means embracing what it means to wear the spoked B,” Marchand said, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. “It means playing with that same spirit every night. Showing up in the toughest moments and leading by example, especially when times are tough.”

Goaltending has been a long-time strength

The Bruins have been highly dependent on consistent goaltending for years. Tim Thomas anchored the Stanley Cup run in 2011, Tuukka Rask provided top-flight goaltending for years and the combination of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark was often at or near the top of the league's goaltender rankings.

However, goaltending was a problem area early on this season, and Swayman was off form while Montgomery was behind the bench. He engaged in a long holdout before signing a new deal prior to the start of the season, and missing training camp appeared to hurt his performance.

Swayman appears to be coming back to form since Sacco took over behind the bench. Swayman has allowed just 3 goals since that change was made and he has a .943 save percentage in those three games. However, Swayman's overall numbers are troubling. He has a 6-9-2 record with a 3.09 goals against average and an .892 save percentage

“I think there’s been a lot of progress since the start of the year for me,” said Swayman. “Practice reps and [goaltending coach] Bob [Essensa] and I getting to work has helped a lot. I know that when I stick to my process, I trust it. It rewards me every single time. It’s good to see there are some good things happening. I know that I can keep growing my game.”

Ullmark has moved on to the Ottawa Senators and Joonas Korpisalo has taken over as the team's No. 2 goalie. He has been adequate when he has been in the net. Korpisalo has a 5-2-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

If the Bruins are going to turn around their season and return to the playoffs once again, Pastrnak and the offense must pick it up and the goaltending has to get back to top form.

Their 11-11-3 record is a problem, but the talent level is there and the season can still be successful if the execution gets back to the expected level.