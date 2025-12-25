The Colorado Rockies confirmed the return of several core members of their coaching staff for the 2026 season, providing some continuity amid a significant overhaul of both the front office and on-field personnel. Manager Warren Schaeffer, who replaced Bud Black on an interim basis last May, will lead the team for his first full season, following confirmation from newly hired president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta.

Among the coaches returning, third base coach Andy Gonzalez, assistant hitting coach Jordan Pacheco, and longtime Colorado staffer Ron Gideon will maintain roles within the organization, although Gideon will transition to a newly created position as assistant bench coach. Gonzalez, 44, moved from assistant hitting coach to third base coach midway through the 2025 season and continues to oversee infielders. A former utility player with the White Sox, Cleveland, and Marlins from 2007 to 2009, Gonzalez has been part of the Rockies’ system since 2019, serving in player development and fundamental coaching roles.

Pacheco, 39, returns as assistant hitting coach under Brett Pill. He was initially brought to the Major League staff in May 2025 after serving four seasons as Triple-A Albuquerque’s hitting coach. Pacheco’s playing career spanned 14 years, during which he spent time with Colorado, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. His familiarity with the organization will be a stabilizing factor for the team’s hitters entering the 2026 campaign.

Gideon, 61, has been with the Rockies for 31 years and joined the Major League coaching staff in 2019. Previously the first base and outfield coach, he will now serve as assistant bench coach under Jeff Pickler, coordinating pregame preparation and integrating data-driven methods with the team’s younger roster. His tenure with Colorado includes roles in player development, scouting, and coordination, giving him a deep institutional knowledge.

Additional staff returning includes bullpen catchers Chris Rabago, 32, and Kyle Cunningham, 31. Rabago, a former 13th-round draft pick by the Rockies, will also serve as the team’s catching instructor, while Cunningham retains responsibilities for game planning and advanced scouting. These hires leave the first base coach position as the primary remaining vacancy, a role that will be crucial with the addition of rookie Troy Johnston to the roster.

On the pitching side, the Rockies have revamped the staff with Alon Leichman as pitching coach, Gabe Ribas as assistant pitching coach, and Matt Buschmann as bullpen coach, with Matt Daniels joining as director of pitching. Brett Pill and Jeff Pickler fill the hitting and bench coach roles, respectively, giving Schaeffer a staff designed for both development and strategic integration.

After a disastrous 2025 season, the organization endeavors to combine continuity with new expertise to improve results. Retaining Gonzalez, Pacheco, and Gideon ensures that while much of the roster will face adjustment, players will have familiar coaching guidance as they enter the 2026 season.