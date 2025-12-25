The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback plan hasn’t held up this season, and it’s resulted in Tua Tagovailoa’s benching amid widespread criticism.

Speaking to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, an NFL defensive coach who prepared for him offered an honest assessment of Tagovailoa.

“I saw a quarterback who couldn't play football after his first read,” the defensive coach said. “And then he was on the interception train damn near every week.”

The numbers support the critique. Tagovailoa has committed 15 interceptions, tied for the league high, while throwing at least one interception in nine of his 14 starts.

After leading the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with 4,624 yards, he has produced 2,660 passing yards in 2025, with a 67.7% completion rate, an 88.5 passer rating, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. “His 6–8 record shows a team that never fully clicked this season, as Miami slid toward a second straight losing season and out of playoff contention. Tagovailoa ranks 30th in QBR at 36.7, down from 10th in 2023 and 15th in 2024.

Multiple scouts have also pointed to a noticeable decline in Tagovailoa’s mobility. One veteran NFL scout told Fowler that Tagovailoa is “not as twitchy or explosive as he was a year and a half ago,” explaining that his footwork and quickness previously helped offset a lack of elite arm traits. That element has faded, with evaluators saying he now looks hesitant and less effective outside of structure. The Dolphins' offense has also suffered from fewer explosive plays, with Tagovailoa averaging just 6.9 yards per attempt, ranking 19th among quarterbacks with at least 10 starts.

Eventually, head coach Mike McDaniel decided to bench Tagovailoa, ignoring any future contract concerns. Rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers has started in Tagovailoa’s place, giving Miami a chance to evaluate another option. McDaniel called for “convicted play” at quarterback last week, suggesting confidence in Tagovailoa has eroded after 55 regular-season games together.

The benching carries major contractual implications. Tagovailoa is in the first year of a four-year, $212.4 million extension signed in July 2024, which included $167 million guaranteed. His contract carries $54 million in guaranteed money for 2026, with an additional $3 million guarantee in 2027 if he remains on the roster into the new league year. Trading him before June 1 would save the Dolphins $11.2 million in cap space but still result in a $45.2 million dead cap hit, while a post–June 1 release would spread $99.2 million in dead cap over two seasons.

League executives widely believe Miami will explore all options, including trade or release, though interest is uncertain given the contract and recent play. Potential fits discussed by evaluators include warm-weather or indoor teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, and Minnesota Vikings, though each comes with cap or roster complications.

With the Dolphins getting ready to hire a new general manager and reassess their direction, Tagovailoa’s once-safe spot as the franchise quarterback is now very much in question.