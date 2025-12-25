The Cincinnati Reds bolstered their organizational depth on Wednesday by signing infielder Michael Chavis to a minor league contract, which includes an invitation to big league spring training. The 30-year-old veteran returns to North America after a short stay in Japan, where he played 38 games for the Chunichi Dragons in Nippon Professional Baseball, hitting just .171/.267/.352.

A 2014 first-round pick (26th overall) by the Boston Red Sox, Chavis, has a long professional history in both MLB and the minors. He made his major league debut in 2019 with Boston, hitting 18 home runs in 382 plate appearances during the so-called “juiced-ball” season, though he struck out in 33.2% of his plate appearances. Over 1,186 major league plate appearances spanning stints with Boston, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Washington Nationals, Chavis carries a .238/.283/.401 batting line, 42 home runs, a 31.9% strikeout rate, and a 5.4% walk rate, amounting to an 80 wRC+. His rookie season, however, was impressive with 18 homers in 95 games and a .766 OPS.

Despite inconsistency in the majors, Chavis has produced at the plate in Triple-A over the past two seasons. Between 2024 and 2025, he put in the work with 740 plate appearances at the Triple-A level, hitting .270/.339/.483 with 103 wRC+ and a reduced strikeout rate of 22.3%. His minor league track record also shows positional versatility, having played all three non-shortstop infield spots as well as the corner outfield.

Chavis’s professional career has included high points and setbacks. In 2017, he launched 31 home runs across High-A Salem and Double-A Portland, earning recognition as Boston’s No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com. He has also faced challenges, including an 80-game suspension in 2018 for a performance-enhancing drug violation, which he has stated was unintentional. Coming off time in MLB and Triple-A, Chavis ventured overseas to Japan in 2025, before making his way back to the United States.

For Cincinnati, Chavis adds experienced depth to a position player group with several uncertainties. Matt McLain was supposed to be the go-to second baseman, but after missing 2024 with an injury, he struggled at the plate in 2025. Sal Stewart and the trio of Spencer Steer, Gavin Lux, and Noelvi Marte can play multiple spots, but none have been more than league-average hitters.

Chavis’s experience and flexibility provide the Reds with an option if injuries or performance issues arise. He also retains one minor league option, allowing the team to move him between the minors and majors as needed.