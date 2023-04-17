Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Boston Bruins begin their Stanley Cup Playoffs journey on Monday against the Florida Panthers, but it appears they could be dealing with some absences.

Head coach Jim Montgomery said there is currently an illness making its way around the locker room, with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman as two of the victims. Ullmark is a game-time decision, while Swayman is likely out. Patrice Bergeron is also going to be a game-time decision. via Fluto Shinzawa:

“An illness is going around, says Jim Montgomery. Several players are sick.”

The Bruins did call up Brandon Bussi just in case he needs to start in net for Game 1. Certainly not an ideal situation for the President’s Trophy winners, who are the clear-cut favorite to win the Cup.

It’s unknown what type of sickness it could be, but it doesn’t appear to be COVID-19. Perhaps just a regular bug. Obviously who is in between the posts is very important for the Bruins, especially because they were a phenomenal team when it came to stopping opponents from scoring. Bussi has never played in the NHL. Slightly concerning to say the least.

On a more positive note, this is a seven-game series. If it’s simply just an illness, you can’t imagine any player is going to miss that much time. If needed, the Bruins are more than capable of overcoming an early deficit.

Puck drops for Game 1 at 7:30 PM ET at the TD Garden. Game 2 won’t be until Wednesday, which gives these few players more time to recover.