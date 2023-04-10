The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday by the score of 5-3 for their 63rd win of the season, which is the new NHL record for most wins in a single season, according to SportsNet.

The Bruins have two games left in the season before the playoffs, one against the Washington Capitals at home on Tuesday, and one on the road against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. They will play the second Wild Card team in the Eastern Conference in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres are the four teams in contention for that spot.

The win over the Flyers brings the Bruins to a 63-12-5 record, and gives them 131 points. The next closest team points wise is the Carolina Hurricanes with 109 points.

In tonights game, Charlie Coyle opened the scoring in the first period. The score was tied 1-1 after the first period. David Pastrnak scored two goals in the second period. He completed the hat trick in the third period. David Pastrnak now has 60 goals this season, the only player with more is Connor McDavid with 64. Pavel Zacha scored the fifth Bruins goal.

This was the first year of Jim Montgomery’s tenure with the Bruins. They made the controversial move to fire Bruce Cassidy after last season, but it has played out about as well as anyone could have hoped for the Bruins since making the transition from Bruce Cassidy to Jim Montgomery. The veteran team has played incredible for nearly the whole season, and should be the favorites in any playoff matchup.