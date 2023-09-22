Off the ice, Brad Marchand is typically a guy with a sharp sense of humor. However, when Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery named Marchand team captain on Thursday, the latter showed a side of him others rarely get to see.

Brad Marchand cherished and savored that special moment, per MASS LIVE's Matt Vautour.

“As a kid you never think things like that are possibilities. You're dreaming of being the 0.1 percent just to make the NHL. The 0.1 percent of the 0.1 percent to wear letters. For that to all become a reality when you see that, it's pretty special. It's like people ask what it's like to win a Cup, you can't explain it. It's tough to explain the feelings that I felt. But very, very proud and honored. For sure,” Marchand quipped.

💛🖤CAPTAIN MARCHAND! Boston Bruins name Brad Marchand as the 27th team captain. pic.twitter.com/cxD51lCh5P — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 20, 2023

Brad Marchand found out about his new status when he had dinner with Montgomery, Bruins president Cam Neely, and general manager Don Sweeney this week. Marchand earned the “C” on his jersey after Bruins center Patrice Bergeron retired following the 2022-23 NHL season. Bergeron publicly vouched for Marchand's candidacy as team captain.

Bruins management whittled down their choices for captain between Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy. Marchand and Milan Lucic are the two remnants from the Bruins' 2011 NHL Stanley Cup championship squad.

The Bruins have officially passed the torch to Brad Marchand in 2023. The Bruins are still reeling from their painful playoff loss to the Florida Panthers this past spring. Although Boston lorded it over the NHL standings during the regular season, they lost to an upstart Florida team in the first round.

New team captain Brad Marchand will lead the charge for a Bruins team that is out for redemption in the NHL 2023-24 season.