Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery dropped a positive update regarding the injury status of defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Bruins fans held their breaths on Thursday as they watched star defenseman Charlie McAvoy leave the game in the third period. It appeared as Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka made contact with McAvoy's head. On Friday, though, head coach Jim Montgomery provided a positive update that certainly should bring relief to the fanbase.

“Day to day,” the Bruins bench boss said, via Boston Hockey Now. “We’re hopeful for [Saturday]. I do want to rule out it’s nothing with the head. It’s the upper body. Nothing with the head.”

This update is definitely a welcomed development. Boston is already down reliable third-pairing defenseman Derek Forbort. Prior to Thursday's game, the Bruins recalled top prospect Mason Lohrei to fill Forbort's shoes. Losing McAvoy would be a huge loss on its own, but it would've been even harder in addition to Forbort's injury.

The incident occurred when Peterka and McAvoy attempted to chase a loose puck. The players collided with each other, causing both to fall to the ice. McAvoy left, and Montgomery did not have an initial update after the game.

Boston saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Thursday. Sabres goalie Devon Levi made 31 saves against the Bruins in Buffalo to help his team skate away with a victory. Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored the lone goal for the Atlantic Division leaders.

The Bruins certainly have to be breathing a massive sigh of relief at this news. Let's see if Charlie McAvoy returns to the ice on Saturday when the Bruins welcome the Arizona Coyotes to town for an afternoon clash.