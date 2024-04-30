Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak isn't letting anyone tell him that it will be easy to knock out the Toronto Maple Leafs in their NHL playoff series. Pastrnak knows that a team with its back against the wall facing elimination is a very hard out.
“It's going to be the hardest game tomorrow, so have to make sure we are prepared for it,” Pastrnak said on Monday, per NHL.com.
The Bruins have skated past the Maple Leafs so far in this series, holding a 3-1 lead. It's been a very disappointing showing for Toronto, who entered the playoffs with the second-best scoring offense in hockey during the regular season. The Leafs have been struck down with injuries, as winger William Nylander missed the first three games against Boston. Auston Matthews, who has been the heart and soul of the team, was also taken off the ice with an illness during Game 4. He is questionable for Game 5. Toronto must now win three games in a row to advance.
Inside the Bruins-Leafs series
Pastrnak has given some spark to the Bruins' offense as it skates through this series. Boston has exposed the problems in the Leafs' defense, scoring a total of 12 goals in their three victories. The forward has four points, including two goals. He is tied for third on the team in points so far this postseason, and is pleased with his overall play.
“I'm happy with my game,” Pastrnak added on Monday. “I've limited my turnovers, big time, in the playoffs. That was the focus, which also brings [that] you're going to make less plays. When you take a lot of risk out of your game, you're going to make less plays. But I limited those giveaways, which is a huge part of why maybe I'm not getting enough looks offensively. But I'm totally fine with it.
“So I'm really close. I'm happy with my game and I like to rise throughout the series.”
The forward had a great season in Boston. The Bruins finished the regular season as the second best team in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division, with 47 wins. Pastrnak was a key contributor, posting at least 110 points for the second straight campaign. He recorded a career-high in assists, with 63 during the regular season. He has kept that production going in the playoffs.
The forward knows that Tuesday's game against the Leafs will be one of the toughest of his career. He is committed to staying poised and prepared.
“It's a big game coming home Tuesday. We battled hard to put ourselves to the position, so we have to remember,” Pastrnak added. “But stay in the moment and focus on the next game.”
The Bruins and Maple Leafs take the ice for Game 5 on Tuesday, with the puck dropping at 7:00 Eastern.