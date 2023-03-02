Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is not taking a day off this NHL Trade Deadline season. The Bruins announced a massive contract extension for Czech star forward David Pastrnak on Thursday, on an eight-year, $90 million deal, per Darren Dreger.

The contract is the sixth highest active NHL deal; the 26-year-old superstar is set to make $11.25 million per year over the course of the deal.

The Havirov, Czechia native has played his entire nine-year NHL career in Boston after the club selected him 25th overall in the 2014 draft. For the last six seasons, Pastrnak has played at a $6.67-million cap hit, a massive bargain for the Bruins for a player who is well over a point per game over that stretch, per Sportsnet.

He will become the highest-paid Bruin when the extension take effect next season. It’s a phenomenal deal for Pastrnak, who has consistently been one of the best offensive forwards in the league over the past five seasons.

He is having another incredible year in Boston, sitting second in goals behind just Connor McDavid at 42, while adding 38 assists for an impressive 80 points through just 60 games. He’s fifth in the league in scoring, and boasts a +27 rating for the powerhouse Bruins squad.

Sweeney and the Bruins already acquired Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from Washington last week, and also added Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday morning.

The Boston Bruins are completely all-in in 2023; at an astounding 47-8-5, they’re a shoo-in for the President’s Trophy as the best regular season team and will be heavy favorites to win the Stanley Cup heading into the postseason.

They’ve won eight games in a row and nine of their past 10, and have showed no signs at all of slowing down. With David Pastrnak’s new contract hammered down, the sky is the limit for the 2022-23 Bruins.