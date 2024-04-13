The NHL will not host an All-Star Game in 2025 as they usually do. Instead, the league will put on an international best-on-best tournament called the Four Nations Face-Off. Hockey Canada will form a team for the tournament as they look to gain momentum before the 2026 Winter Olympics. And they have given Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney a rather major role.
Sweeney has been named general manager of the Canadian Four Nations Face-Off team, as shared by NHL.com. Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill is joining him as an assistant general manager. The two veteran front-office executives are also going to assist Hockey Canada general manager Doug Armstrong with building the 2026 Olympic team.
“As we continue to prepare for international competition over the next two years, I am thrilled to have Don and Jim lead Team Canada at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, and to welcome these two experienced general managers to our management group for the 2026 Olympics,” Armstrong said, via NHL.com.
Don Sweeney's background
Don Sweeney became general manager of the Bruins in 2015. He replaced Peter Chiarelli, who was fired after the team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston did miss the playoffs again in 2015-16 but has gone on a tear since then. Sweeney has helped the Bruins make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in eight straight seasons. They have also made a Stanley Cup Final, appearing in the final round in 2019.
His work in 2019 earned him the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Last season saw Sweeney's team topple multiple NHL single-season records. Boston won 65 games, surpassing the previous mark of 62. They also set the single-season points record with 123.
This year, Boston entered the season without long-time stars Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. However, they have remained one of the best in the league. The Bruins are 46-18-15 and have clinched a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They are currently in a battle with the Florida Panthers for the Atlantic Division crown.
Bruins GM receives rave reviews
Armstrong continued to praise Don Sweeney and Jim Nill on Friday. He considers the veteran decision-makers as valuable members of the brain trust for Hockey Canada. And he believes their insights will help the Canadians find success on the international stage moving forward.
“Both Don and Jim have enjoyed successful NHL careers and will represent the Maple Leaf with pride, and we know their experience will be a valuable asset as we build teams for two major international events in 2025 and 2026,” the Hockey Canada general manager said, via NHL.com.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery also had high praise for Sweeney. Montgomery pointed to preseason expectations around Boston, where many expected the team to take a step back. Instead, the team has continued to thrive and position themselves as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.
“Incredibly prepared, incredibly hard-working,” Montgomery said, via NHL.com. “Incredibly bright. … I'm amazed at the man. The job he does, just look at our lineup. No one thought we would be the team we are. I think not enough credit goes to him.”
The Four Nations Face-Off kicks off on February 12, 2025. Hockey Canada will take on the United States, Sweden, and Finland over a nine-day period next winter. Host cities have yet to be named, though we know one will be in Canada and the other will be in the United States.