It's been a tough offseason for the Boston Bruins. After watching their historic campaign come crumbling down in front of them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they have lost several key pieces over the past few weeks. And on Monday morning, they lost another one in David Krejci, who followed in Patrice Bergeron's footsteps and retired after a lengthy career with the Bruins.

Krejci returned to Boston for the 2022-23 season after having decided to return home to his native Czech Republic to play for HC Olomouc in the Czech Extraliga for the 2021-22 campaign. Krejci played a big role in the Bruins historic season, racking up 16 goals and 40 assists over 70 games, but opted to call it a career after Boston's crushing first-round defeat at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

A statement from David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/tVWAMsWAr8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023

David Krejci spent all 16 seasons of his career with the Bruins, and was a crucial piece to their success during his time with the team. Krejci helped Boston win their most recent Stanley Cup championship back in 2011, and he led the NHL in points during the 2011 and 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs, earning him the nickname of “Playoff Krej” in Boston.

After seeing Bergeron retire, watching Krejci ultimately decide to do the same thing isn't too surprising, but it is crushing to see. The Bruins have been trying to put off their change of guard for as long as possible, but Krejci's retirement all but ensures that the Bruins will be looking to the future over the next few seasons. This is another tough blow for the Bruins, but fans will be sure to celebrate Krejci's legendary career with the team over the next few days.