Jeremy Swayman is done with a testy contract negotiation with the Boston Bruins. He and the Bruins had to go through arbitration to hammer out a one-year, $3.475 million contract, an experience that Swayman said he has zero interest in having ever again.

“Now I’m here today and I am a Boston Bruin — I couldn’t be happier,” Jeremy Swayman said, via Conor Ryan of Boston.com. “There’s no ill will on the process, because I understand that. I’m not the first player to go through it. I’m not the last. But I definitely don’t wish it upon any of my friends and teammates moving forward and I don’t want to do it ever again as well. So grateful I went through it. Glad I got it done. I’m a Boston Bruin at the end of the day.”

Arbitration can sometimes be messy, given that both sides are left to try to make the best case possible as to why their price should win over the other.

With Jeremy Swayman returning to help protect the net for Boston, the Bruins should feel even more confident in its goalie situation. Apart from Swayman, the Bruins also still have Linus Ullmark under contract. Boston had the stoutest defense in the NHL in the 2022-23 campaign, thanks in large part to Swayman and Ullmark. As a team, the Bruins allowed just 2.12 goals per contest.

Swayman posted a 33-24-6 record in the 2022-23 season to go along with a 2.27 GAA and .920 saves percentage across 37 games (33 starts). Ullmark, on the other hand, went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 saves percentage in 49 appearances (49 starts).