After Linus Ullmark struggled badly in the net in losses to the Florida Panthers in Games 5 and 6 of their first-round playoff series, the Boston Bruins have benched the likely Vezina Trophy winner in Game 7 in favor of Jeremy Swayman.

Jeremy Swayman is starting Game 7 for the Boston Bruins. pic.twitter.com/UFte1zISQ5 — x – Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) April 30, 2023

The move was highly anticipated because Ullmark looked nothing like the dominant goalie he was during the regular season. He made a gaffe in overtime of Game 5 that led to the winning goal by Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk, and he was extremely shaky in the 3rd period of Game 6 when the Panthers gained a 7-5 victory to tie the series.

Swayman becomes 4th goalie in NHL history to make his first start of a series in Game 7.

The Bruins set a record this season for most wins and most points in the regular season and they are the top seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Panthers were on the outside of the playoff structure for much of the season before earning their spot in the postseason during the final days of the regular season.

The Bruins earned the Presidents Trophy this year that goes to the team with the best regular season record, but that honor rarely leads to that team winning the Stanley Cup. The last team to take home the Stanley Cup after winning the regular-season honor was the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks.

Jeremy Swayman had a 24-6-4 record during the regular season with a 2.30 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. He also registered 4 shutouts during the regular season, but he had not played during the first round against the Panthers other than a 3-minute relief stint.

Ullmark has a 3.33 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage during the playoffs.