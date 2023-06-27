The Boston Bruins hired head coach Jim Montgomery from the St. Louis Blues summer with high expectations. Montgomery came in to replace Bruce Cassidy after the team failed to go far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While the Bruins were disappointed in the playoffs this season, Montgomery certainly proved himself as a coach. He won the Jack Adams Award as the best coach in the NHL after leading a historic effort.

However, this moment almost didn't happen. Montgomery's hiring in Boston represented a second opportunity for a coach whose demons, unfortunately, led him to lose his last job. The Bruins head coach touched on this during his acceptance speech Monday night.

“Three and a half years ago, the Dallas Stars terminated my contract because of my struggles with alcohol, and I had to change my actions and behaviors,” Montgomery said at the NHL Awards ceremony, via NESN.

“And that’s when my new team, my most important team in my life, has really — is what leads to the success that I live daily right now,” Montgomery continued Monday night.

Montgomery led the Bruins to an NHL record 65 wins and 135 points this season. Boston looked certain to make a deep playoff run before blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Florida Panthers round one.

Montgomery ended his speech by thanking the support group around him. He also offered some advice for those going through similar struggles with alcohol. “And for those who struggle out there, you can change, you can affect change within yourself and it doesn’t happen alone. You need a team, you need a community and I’m lucky,” he said.