When the Boston Bruins acquired three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon at the 2024 NHL trade deadline, they probably thought he'd be in the lineup by now.
The 35-year-old is still recovering from an injury he suffered while a member of the Minnesota Wild back at the end of January. The ailment led to back surgery, which continues to keep the veteran out of game action.
Maroon played 49 games for the Wild in 2023-24 before being shipped to Massachusetts — and he joined his new teammates on the ice for the first time this week.
“It felt good. I’ve kind of been lonely skating by myself. I tried to get up to speed with those guys. I’m certainly excited to feel a part of it. I’m excited to be back,” Maroon said after his first skate as a member of the Bruins, per The Fourth Period's Shawn Hutcheon.
And the veteran made it clear he's itching to join Boston's lineup.
“I’m close [to playing in games]. I’ve been out for almost twelve weeks. Hopefully, I’ll be back soon. I think the end goal is to play a couple of games before the playoffs. I can’t thank enough the staff here. They’ve been doing all the right things with me to make sure I’m a hundred percent. They have a plan for me. We’re just going to keep sticking with that.”
Maroon hasn't seen game action since January 27, a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks. He sustained the injury in the second period, and it was later announced he would be out 4-6 weeks after undergoing back surgery.
He chipped in four goals and 16 points over 49 contests with the Wild before being traded. He was moved from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the State of Hockey back in July of 2023.
Pat Maroon looking forward to new opportunity with Bruins
“This is a team that a lot of people want to play for, and I’m just excited to get with the guys, and get in the lineup with them, and go to battle with them,” Maroon continued, per Hutcheon.
“We’re a good hockey team and I want to be a part of it as soon as possible. [We have] A good group of guys. An opportunity to win here. Guys that want to win. Good leadership group in here too. We have the foundation. Now, we just gotta go out there and put it on the ice.”
Maroon should be an effective complement to the Bruins' roster; he won three consecutive Stanley Cups between 2019-21. He helped the St. Louis Blues capture their inaugural title in 2019, before being a part of the Bolts team that went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.
But he's impressed with what he's seen from Boston this season.
“There’s a reason why we’re on top of the [Atlantic Division] standings, right,” explained Maroon. “I think the biggest thing for us is sticking with the structure and sticking with the process all sixty minutes of the game. That’s the biggest thing I’ve seen.
“Just sticking through the process. Playing hard, because we have all the skill in the world. We gotta be smart, and disciplined, and hopefully, we can trend this thing in the right direction.”
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery guessed at April 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins as a potential return date for Maroon.
And the veteran looks motivated as he chases a fourth Stanley Cup in 2024.