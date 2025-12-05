One of the most intriguing free agency processes of the MLB offseason will be that of Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami. While he posses prodigious power, his place in the big leagues is still being figured out.

With the Winter Meetings coming up, many of the biggest free agents remaining could find new homes. But Murakami will likely sign in the time between the Meetings and the holidays, via Jeff Passan of ESPN.

When he does sign, whatever acquiring team will have a new big bat in their lineup. But franchises are still being cautious as Murakami prepares to make his MLB leap, via ESPN's Buster Olney.

“There's a lot of talk among teams about Murakami, the free agent corner infielder who is making his way from Japan — and skepticism, in some front offices, about how his skill set will play in the big leagues, given his big swing-and-miss profile and the perception that his defense could be a problem,” Olney wrote. “But all he needs in this bidding is for one team (or more) to fall in love with his big-time power.”

The 25-year-old spent eight years in NPB, appearing in 1,003 games. He hit .273 with 265 home runs, 722 RBIs and 76 stolen bases. During the 2025 campaign, Murakami hit .286 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs over 69 games. He has twice won the Central League MVP and took home the NPB Triple Crown in 2022.

There is no denying that Murakami is a standout hitter. However, he will now need to face an entirely new class of pitchers. Some franchises may be concerned that his bat speed won't be up to par overseas.

Others though, will be tantalized by Murakami's raw power. If they're convinced he'll thrive in their system, their interest will grow even stronger. Since he was posted from Japan, there is a deadline in which Murakami must sign. It'll be an intriguing fit for whichever team gets his signature.