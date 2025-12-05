On Friday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed that quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

“QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play again this season, as he’s not progressing as hoped, per coach Jonathan Gannon,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cardinals were previously hoping the QB could return at some point, but as Gannon mentioned via Rapoport's report, he is not progressing according to plan. More updates will be made available on Murray's status moving forward.

For now, the 3-9 Cardinals are preparing to finish the 2025 campaign without their starting quarterback.

Kyler Murray's 2025 season with Cardinals

Article Continues Below

Murray's season obviously did not go according to plan. He appeared in only five total games and threw for 962 yards and five touchdowns. The QB recorded a 68.3 completion percentage as well.

A two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, the 28-year-old has been limited in recent seasons. He's played in 11 or less games in three of the past four years (including the '25 campaign). After appearing in 11 games in 2022 and eight in 2023, it seemed as if he had bounced back with a 17-game 2024 season. However, his five games played in 2025 represents a new career-low.

Arizona is certainly hopeful that Murray can rebound and get healthy for the 2026 season. He is under contract through 2027 — and has a 2028 club option — so the Cardinals need him to be their franchise QB.

His 2025 season may have been forgettable, but Murray still has what it takes to help the Cardinals get back on track.