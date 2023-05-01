The Boston Bruins have nothing to show for their historic 2022-23 regular season. Boston fell in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers, and are going home.

With this loss, the attention now turns to the team’s older players. In particular, team captain Patrice Bergeron could have played his last career game in the loss on Sunday night.

After the overtime loss, Bergeron shared an emotional moment with Brad Marchand. The two players embraced each other near the boards. Bergeron eventually saluted the Boston crowd at TD Garden.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand embrace as the Bruins leave the ice. Bergeron salutes the crowd in what could be his final game. pic.twitter.com/AlBvjreLV2 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 1, 2023

Neither Bergeron nor Marchand recorded a point for Boston in Game 7. In any case, they are two of the team’s most important players. And in Bergeron’s case, he’s been a big piece for the Bruins for a long time.

Bergeron made his debut in the 2003-04 season, scoring 16 goals and 39 points in 71 games. He came into his own after that, recording 70+ points in each of the next two seasons.

In 2011, Bergeron and the Bruins reached the pinnacle of hockey. They took down the Vancouver Canucks in seven games to lift the Stanley Cup. Bergeron was not captain at the time, as that honor belonged to Zdeno Chara.

Bergeron and the Bruins made another run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019. That year, they ran into the white-hot St. Louis Blues, who took the series in seven games to win their first Stanley Cup.

Bergeron took on the captaincy after Chara left the Bruins following the 2019-20 season. In his overall career, Bergeron has played 1294 regular season games, scoring 427 goals and 1040 points.

If this is the last we see of Bergeron, it is a brutal way for one of the game’s most respected players to go out. He will go down as one of the greatest players in Bruins history, regardless of how this series turned out.