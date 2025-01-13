The Boston Bruins have endured a difficult 2024-25 NHL season that resulted in them firing head coach Jim Montgomery thanks to their inconsistent play that failed to meet expectations.

But adding to the drama of their season was an explosive report from WEEI’s Rich Keefe that there was an issue between longtime teammates Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, via The New York Post.

“The locker room is a disaster, and David Pastrnak is at the center of that,” Keefe said on the “Jones & Keefe” show. “David Pastrnak has told the team he doesn’t want to be on a line with Brad Marchand, and it may stem from Brad Marchand calling out Pastrnak for some of his play.”

Brad Marchand fired right back at Keefe the first chance he got, saying that there was absolutely no truth to that rumor and that it was “embarrassing” on Keefe's part to even suggest.

“It's unfortunate,” Marchand said. “I know reporters have a job to do. That job is to report on the team and, usually, you try to be fact-based. But when there's just blatant lies told in the media. That's where there's a problem. The fact that this guy has a platform, and he's just making stuff up, is embarrassing.”

On Monday's show, Keefe doubled down on his take from last week and insisted that he was telling the truth, via X.

“Ask yourself this question, in this scenario who is more likely to be lying? Me or him?” he said. “With all due respect to the Bruins if I just wanted clicks and I just wanted attention wouldn't I make up Patriots stories? Or NFL Stories? Something along those lines.”

The Bruins will next hit the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuessay night at TD Garden; puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Bruins players Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak have been teammates for a decade

Marchand insisted that he and Pastrnak are very close friends, and that there was “zero truth” to Keefe's report.

“We’ve been incredibly close for a long time, and the only reason we don’t play together is to spread the depth through the lineup,” he said. “There’s zero truth to him being a problem in the room. This guy has zero merit to anything he’s saying.”

Marchand and Pastrnak have been teammates since the latter's rookie NHL season of 2014-15.