The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons kick off Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are full of fantasy football options that you may be deciding whether to start or sit. Before making those decisions, check out our Thursday Night Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 after dismantling the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Baker Mayfield and the offense have dominated so far and look to continue that in their first division game. The Falcons, on the other hand, are off to a pretty slow start. They are 2-2 thanks to two last-second wins over the Eagles and Saints.

Wide receiver will be an important position both in this game and in fantasy football. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Drake London are all popular fantasy players. While you cannot lose your matchup on Thursday night, you can certainly lose it by playing the wrong players. Let's prevent that by looking at our start 'em sit 'em for the Buccaneers at Falcons game.

Thursday night Fantasy football Start ‘Ems

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Wide Receiver

Mike Evans has continued his Hall of Fame career with Baker Mayfield at the helm. After dominating and winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady, the veteran continues to produce. After two sup-par performances in Weeks 2 and 3, he put up 94 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles. Expect the production to continue against a mediocre Falcons secondary.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay quarterback

With Evans and Chris Godwin having great games, Baker Mayfield is an easy start in this matchup. If you have not made the switch to Mayfield yet, this may be your final chance. With poor performances from Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and even Patrick Mahomes, Mayfield is a great fantasy football option. Expect that to continue in this game.

Younghoe Koo, Falcons kicker

After making a 58-yard field goal to beat the Saints last week, Younghoe Koo should ride some momentum into this Thursday night affair. The kicker is already one of the best in the league and the Buccaneers' defense has been solid all year. Expect Koo to dominate in this indoor game on primetime. Last Thursday's game turned into a field goal fest, so why not this one?

Start ‘Em: Chris Godwin, TB WR, Bijan Robinson, ATL RB, Drake London, ATL WR

Thursday night Sit ‘Ems

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta quarterback

The Kirk Cousins experiment in Atlanta is off to an okay start. While the real-life product has yielded a 2-2 record, the fantasy football aspect has been slightly worse. He scored just seven points in their win over the Saints and with a solid Bucs defense on the other side, don't expect much more this week. There are plenty of better options, including Mayfield, for your quarterback slot this week.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay running back

The Buccaneers' running game has been the lone dark spot on the offense. It's been hard for fantasy football managers to figure out which back will get the carries between Rachaad White and Bucky Irving. Don't try and guess this week and just let both ride on the bench. With so many great passing options on the Bucs, they won't use their backs in the red zone either.

Falcons Defense/Special teams

This is not a great setup for the Falcons' defense in fantasy football. The Buccaneers' defense has been solid all year and the Falcons' offense has struggled to move the ball in most of their games. Expect Mayfield and crew to get plenty of opportunities to score and to take advantage of them in this matchup.

Sit ‘Em: Cade Otton, TB TE, Tyler Allgeier, ATL RB, Darnell Mooney, ATL WR