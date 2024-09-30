The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew out the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, winning 33-16. They are now 3-1 with their first division matchup looming against the Atlanta Falcons. Baker Mayfield's offense has been dynamic, the defense was stout in this win, and the Buccaneers are in first place in the NFC South. Despite that, don't fall for these big overreactions.

The dominance in this game started from the opening kick. The Buccaneers took the first drive 79 yards in just over five minutes and it ended in a touchdown. Mike Evans scored once again to open the scoring. After holding the Eagles to just two yards on the next drive, Mayfield led another touchdown drive. Three big passes to Cade Otton, Chris Godwin, and Evans put them in the red zone. Trey Palmer scored and it was 14-0.

The onslaught continued and even a late-game touchdown from Jalen Hurts could not close the gap. Despite the big win, there are still issues that Todd Bowles' staff must fix. With a big game coming up, here are two big Buccaneers overreactions.

Overreaction #1: Baker Mayfield is the MVP frontrunner

Even saying this as an overreaction would have been crazy four weeks ago. But here we are, Baker Mayfield is the quarterback of a division-leading team and in the MVP conversation. Despite his great start, the Buccaneers' QB should not be seen as the front-runner for the award. Lamar Jackson has been stellar for the Ravens despite their poor record and Josh Allen has flown to three straight wins.

The MVP award is largely name-based. Right or wrong, the MVP usually goes to one of the biggest names in the NFL who also had a great season. Mayfield, despite being the top pick in the draft, is not on the level of Jackson and Allen. That is going to make it harder for Mayfield to win the award. Plus, the no-name leader is Sam Darnold, who is 4-0 with the Minnesota Vikings.

If Baker Mayfield continues his great play, he will remain in the conversation for MVP. After four weeks, Mayfield is firmly in the conversation but is not the favorite. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will keep dominating the conversation for as long as they keep winning games. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 4-0 despite the quarterback not having a dominant performance yet. He will certainly jump into the pool soon.

Overreaction #2: The Buccaneers defense is the best in the league

The Buccaneers' defense was spectacular in their Week 4 game against the Eagles. They allowed only seven first-half points, allowing the offense to stack touchdowns on top of each other and build a massive lead. With another great performance under their belt, it would be easy to say they are the best defense in the league.

While the Buccaneers do have a great defensive unit, they are far from the best in the league. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had his lone good performance against Tampa just last week. On the other hand, the Steelers' defense has been stout in each of their games. They struggled a touch against the Colts this week, but they were able to keep that game close.

By the end of the season, it might not be crazy to say that the Buccaneers have the best defense in the NFL. They are the only team that has kept Jayden Daniels at bay so far and picked off Jared Goff twice in their win over the Lions. With two games against the Panthers coming up, they will have chances to pad their counting stats.