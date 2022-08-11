‘He’s a grown man’: Devin White reacts to Tom Brady’s absence from Buccaneers training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is going to miss the next 10 days at the minimum as he deals with a personal matter. It’s not exactly known what it is, but he fully has the approval of his coaching staff and teammates.

Running back Devin White was asked about TB12’s absence on Thursday and gave the perfect response. Via Greg Auman:

“Tom Brady is a grown man, growner than a lot of us in the locker room. He’s a human. At the end of the day, he’s got personal problems going on, but he’s been doing this so long, he doesn’t need to be here.”

White has a good point. Tom Brady has been doing this for a long, long time and him being there every single day in camp just isn’t that important. The Buccaneers know what Brady they will get once the season starts. He’s dealing with off-field stuff and there is no question that when he’s able, the signal-caller is going to be back out on the field.

That being said, Brady will miss Tampa’s first two preseason games against the Dolphins and then Titans on August 21st. He could be back on August 21st, but it’s clear the team isn’t rushing him.

Tom Brady has no shortage of weapons to work with as the Bucs chase a Super Bowl in 2022. Aside from Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, the organization also went out and signed Julio Jones, Kyle Rudolph, and Russell Gage. Expect all of them to benefit from Brady’s greatness.