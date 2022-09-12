One lucky Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan had a day to remember after Tom Brady gave them a memento from their Week 1 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

As he was heading to the exit tunnel, Brady decided to give the game ball to a fan waiting for him along with other supporters and members of the press. While it’s unclear to whom Brady gave the ball and how the recipient reacted since the video did not show it, we’re pretty sure that they are more than ecstatic to have the souvenir.

Tom Brady has always been a man of the people, and it’s definitely heartwarming to see an NFL icon like him continue to interact with fans at such a close level. Not to mention that it happened on the road.

But hey, Brady and the Buccaneers have plenty of reasons to be happy about after Sunday’s game. Not only did they win, but they did so convincingly after demolishing the Cowboys 19-3. TB12 himself completed 18 of his 27 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown. He did throw one interception, but that doesn’t really matter as he made sure to keep the offense clicking despite the mistakes they made.

The Buccaneers play the New Orleans Saints for Week 2 next Sunday, and sure enough, Brady is largely expected to deliver once again. With that game on the road once again, maybe another lucky supporter will get a souvenir from the legendary QB?